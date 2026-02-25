Jets coach Aaron Glenn will call the defensive plays this season. He says its his superpower

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Glenn will take over the play calling on defense for the New York Jets this season, after a dismal debut with the club as head coach.

Glenn announced his decision Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, his first public comments since a staff overhaul following a 3-14 record in 2025 that put him on the hot seat.

“To me, play calling is my superpower, really,” Glenn said. “Doing it for four years in Detroit, man, just look at the maturation of those four years of how we improved every year and how I improved as as a play caller. I really miss doing that. I think it's a huge part of helping us become the team that I see us becoming.”

Glenn said he wanted to focus last season on the bigger-picture duties as a first-time head coach, but he gradually realized his interest in and capacity for calling the plays as the season unfolded. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was fired with three games left and recently replaced by Brian Duker.

“I missed being the play caller. I missed being able to be in the fire with those guys, being able to talk to the ‘Mike’ linebacker, being able to be in the meeting rooms and trying to put a game plan together to be successful against another team,” Glenn said. “All those things came into it for me.”

Glenn said Jets owner Woody Johnson did not pressure him or general manager Darren Mougey into the staff changes, which included hiring Frank Reich as offensive coordinator to replace Tanner Engstrand.

“I think there's a narrative about me, about our general manager, about Woody that really needs to change,” Glenn said. “Here's how Woody operates in this situation: I have an opportunity to go in there and speak with him about my vision on how I see the coaching staff, my vision of how I see the team. Woody's answer is always, ‘What can I do to help? What can I do to help you be successful?’ I feel fortunate to be in a position to have an owner that operates that way. I would really like that narrative to change that he is trying to force me and Moug to do certain things. He's there to support.”

On a busy day of news around the NFL as team leaders assembled in Indianapolis to signal the unofficial start of offseason roster management, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales went the opposite direction as Glenn. Canales announced he has handed the offensive play calling to coordinator Brad Idzik for next season.