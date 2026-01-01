Jets GM Darren Mougey is confident the team can have a quick turnaround after a dismal 3-14 season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Darren Mougey showed no hesitation when asked how quickly the New York Jets can rebound from one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

“I believe we can be competitive and respectable right away, next year," the general manager said Tuesday, two days after the Jets finished 3-14 and left their frustrated fanbase wondering if they'll be rooting for a winning team anytime soon.

Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn met with reporters in their season wrapup news conference, looking to improve on shortcomings and learn from mistakes in their first year on the job.

“I’m excited about the offseason as we go into it,” Mougey said. “Obviously, the draft capital we have, the cap space and just being here now a year with AG, working with AG, the staff, getting to learn the staff, getting to learn the players, getting to learn this division — I feel more confident today than ever moving forward with what we have going.”

That might seem a tough sell to some who watched the Jets lose their last five games by being outscored 188-46 to put an ugly capper on a 15th straight year without a playoff appearance.

Overall, there were plenty of mistakes, including the ill-fated decision to have Justin Fields be the starting quarterback to hiring the since-fired Steve Wilks as the defensive coordinator. And there was a lot in-between, including injuries, inconsistencies and questionable calls.

Glenn refused to blame the season on anything or anyone but himself, saying he needs to do a better job.

“Listen, we’re frustrated about this season,” Glenn said. “I know the players are frustrated about it also. But there’s also faith that comes with that. And that’s the fact we went through this whole year to be able to learn a ton about ourselves, about the roster, about how we can get better. And I have total confidence in that and I want the fans to have total confidence in that also.”

Glenn, who completed his first season as a head coach after four as Detroit's defensive coordinator, insists being “educated” over the last year on what it takes to be successful in his position, and for Mougey in his, will benefit them — and the team — moving forward. He added that there are “a number of things” he'll improve on in his second year.

“So for our fans, listen, again, there’s a vision that we have,” Glenn said. "And there’s a trust that we have in that also. And I expect and I will want our fans to have a total trust in us in being able to do that. And we have to earn that too, and our plan is to do that.

“And we don’t expect to have another season like this here.”

Otherwise, of course, there might be new people in place trying to complete the rebuild.

“There’s always a sense of urgency,” Glenn said when asked if there's added pressure to prove to ownership he's the right coach. “It doesn’t matter what the record is because winning is a sense of urgency in itself and that’s what the plan is, is to win. We all know Woody and we all know he wants to win, just like we do. So yes, there is a sense of urgency from that.”

There's an assumption that Fields, who started just nine games before being benched and then ending the season on injured reserve with a knee injury, won't be back despite a year left on his deal with New York.

Glenn would only say: “Justin is under contract,” while adding that rookie Brady Cook, who started the final four games, is also signed for next season.

It would seem likely the Jets will explore taking a quarterback in the first round since they have the No. 2 pick, but adding a veteran through free agency is also in play.

“I can tell you this: We will exhaust every option,” Mougey said.

Running back Breece Hall is scheduled to be a free agent coming off the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his four-year career. Hall was the subject of trade rumors this season and will be the Jets' highest-profile player who can leave in free agency.

“Breece is a good player,” Mougey said. “I want as many good players back as we can. I met with probably 50 players yesterday. I met with Breece yesterday, had a lot of good conversations. So, we’ll go through this process and we’ll see how free agency unfolds, but we want to add good players.”

Mougey declined to go into hypotheticals when asked if using the franchise or transition tags on Hall would be a possibility.

Glenn and Mougey will evaluate the roster and coaching staff over the next few days. One position Glenn has to address is his defensive coordinator.

Chris Harris was the interim in place of Wilks, but Glenn said there are “a number of coaches we’ll look at” for the vacancy. Glenn said he hired Wilks because of his experience as a former head coach and because he ran the same defense the Jets wanted to have.

Glenn acknowledged it didn't work out, and said he wants “a lot of synergy” between him and the next defensive coordinator.