Jets' Morgan Barron gets 75-plus stitches in face, returns to game2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:11 PM IST
A frightening scene unfolded in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, as Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face during a scrum in front of the net and immediately skated off the ice.
A frightening scene unfolded in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, as Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face during a scrum in front of the net and immediately skated off the ice.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×