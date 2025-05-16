Jhonattan Vegas grabs surprise lead at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE -- Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas surged into the lead late in the first round of the PGA Championship, shooting a 7-under-par 64 on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club.

Vegas, who started on No. 10, posted birdies on five of his final six holes. He capped it with a 27-foot putt on his last hole.

Cameron Davis of Australia and newcomer Ryan Gerard are two shots back.

The 40-year-old Vegas has won four times on the PGA Tour, including last July in the 3M Open. But he has missed cuts in nine of his last 13 majors.

Davis, who tied for fourth in the 2023 PGA Championship before missing the cut in last year's tournament, racked up seven birdies. He held the lead until a bogey on his last hole.

Gerard, a Raleigh native who played collegiately for North Carolina, is appearing in a PGA Championship for the first time. He led by three strokes after an eagle on No. 15 before making consecutive bogeys to end his round in the early afternoon.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald of England shot 4-under 67 and was a co-leader in the clubhouse for a stretch during the afternoon. Donald completed his bogey-free round before Alex Smalley, New Zealand's Ryan Fox, Germany's Stephan Jaeger and England's Aaron Rai joined him with 67s.

Jaeger navigated the course with six birdies and two bogeys, including on the final hole that cost him the solo lead.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot 2-under 69, while defending champion Xander Schauffele finished at 1-over 72 and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the recent Masters champion and four-time winner of the PGA Tour stop at Quail Hollow, recorded 3-over 74.

Scheffler started on the back nine and notched an eagle on No. 15. But on the next hole, the trio of Scheffler, Schauffele and McIlroy all took double-bogey 6s.

Scheffler finished with birdies on two of his last three holes.

Smalley, who lives about 90 minutes away in Greensboro and has additional in-state ties as a former Duke golfer, was added to the field Wednesday when Sahith Theegala withdrew because of a neck injury.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is among a cluster of golfers at 3 under.

J.T. Poston, also North Carolinian, finished at 3 under after a bogey on the final hole. Michael Thorbjornsen, Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, Colombia's Nico Echavarria, Japan's Ryo Hisatsune, Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard, Sweden's Alex Noren, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos also completed rounds at 3 under.

With Donald and Bradley holding top-10 positions, it's just the second time that two current Ryder Cup captains have ended a round in a major within the top 10 during a Ryder Cup year. It also happened in 1937.