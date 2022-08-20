Jhulan Goswami to retire from international cricket after playing ODI: Report

Jhulan Goswami to retire from international cricket after playing ODI: Report2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
The third and final ODI on 24th September will be the last international appearance of veteran Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
The third and final ODI on 24th September will be the last international appearance of veteran Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
Veteran Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami is all set to play her farewell match against England at Lord's on September 24 this year, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources as quoted by news agency ANI. The third and final ODI on 24th September will be her last international appearance.
Veteran Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami is all set to play her farewell match against England at Lord's on September 24 this year, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources as quoted by news agency ANI. The third and final ODI on 24th September will be her last international appearance.
Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is again back in India's ODI team for the three-match series in England in September this year. The 39-year-old woman cricketer had missed the Sri Lanka tour in July this year amid speculations about her international future, according to news agency PTI.
Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is again back in India's ODI team for the three-match series in England in September this year. The 39-year-old woman cricketer had missed the Sri Lanka tour in July this year amid speculations about her international future, according to news agency PTI.
In 2018, Jhulan Goswami became the first woman cricketer in the world to take 200 wickets in One Day International (ODI) matches on 7 February.
In 2018, Jhulan Goswami became the first woman cricketer in the world to take 200 wickets in One Day International (ODI) matches on 7 February.
She comes from the small town of Chakdaha in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Once one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, she made her debut against England in Chennai on 6 January 2002. In a career spanning 166 ODI matches, she has participated in four world cups, including the 2017 edition where India reached the final.
She comes from the small town of Chakdaha in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Once one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, she made her debut against England in Chennai on 6 January 2002. In a career spanning 166 ODI matches, she has participated in four world cups, including the 2017 edition where India reached the final.
These are the ODI players of India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, and Jemimah Rodrigues, according to PTI reports.
These are the ODI players of India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, and Jemimah Rodrigues, according to PTI reports.
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shafali Verma, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Prabhu Navgire are the team members of T20I squad to be played in September 2022, as per PTI.
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shafali Verma, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Prabhu Navgire are the team members of T20I squad to be played in September 2022, as per PTI.
India will play three ODIs on September 18, 21, and 24, while T20I on September 10, 13, and 15 this year.
India will play three ODIs on September 18, 21, and 24, while T20I on September 10, 13, and 15 this year.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)