Jim Hiller hired as Toronto Maple Leafs head coach, 41st in history of franchise

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Jim Hiller as their new head coach. The appointment makes him the 41st head coach in franchise history since the team was founded in 1917. Hiller returns to Toronto with recent NHL head coaching experience and a background that includes prior work inside the organization.

GM John Chayka on the hiring General Manager John Chayka said Hiller stood out because of his experience and clear approach. “Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today's NHL,” said General Manager John Chayka. “He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals.”

Chayka pointed to Hiller’s strong player relationships and straightforward style as important factors in the decision

Jim Hiller excited to return and lead Jim Hiller said he is eager to take on the head coaching role in a city and organization he already knows. “I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs,” said Hiller. “This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I am looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

Notably, he previously served as an assistant coach with the Maple Leafs from 2015-16 to 2018-19, a period when the team reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times.

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Jim Hiller’s record with the Los Angeles Kings Jim Hiller comes to Toronto after three seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings. From 2023-24 through 2025-26, he compiled a 93-58-24 record in 175 games and posted a .600 win percentage. He had worked the two previous seasons as an assistant coach with the same club.

His earlier NHL assistant coaching stops include the New York Islanders from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Strong junior hockey background Before reaching the NHL, Jim Hiller spent 11 seasons coaching junior hockey in the Western Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League. His standout run came with the Tri-City Americans from 2009-10 to 2013-14. During those five seasons, the team won two division titles and reached the playoffs every year.

In 2011-12, Jim Hiller was named both Canadian Hockey League Coach of the Year and Western Hockey League Coach of the Year after Tri-City finished with a 50-18-2-2 record and 104 points. He also served as an assistant coach for Canada at the 2010 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, helping the team capture gold.

Jim Hiller’s playing career A native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, Hiller was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 10th round, 207th overall, in the 1989 NHL Draft. He played 63 NHL games with the Kings and recorded 20 points, including eight goals and 12 assists.