Jim Ross brain surgery update: WWE legend set for procedure on August 12

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has shared a clear update on his upcoming brain surgery. The 74-year-old wrestling icon confirmed the procedure will take place on Wednesday (August 12) in Norman, Oklahoma.

Surgery details Jim Ross spoke openly on his popular podcast Grilling JR. He explained the operation in simple terms. Doctors will insert a shunt to drain excess fluid from his brain. This step aims to ease memory problems and balance issues that have affected him in recent months.

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“I got a big week coming up. My surgery is this Wednesday in Norman,” Ross said.

“I don’t want to say I’m looking forward to it, but I guess I really am to get to that point and get it over with. I’ve never had brain surgery before.

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“They’re going to put what they call a shunt, so I’m getting a shunt put in my brain.

“They say I’m only going to be in the hospital for a day. That surprised me and made me happy, but still, I would’ve guessed longer.”

The short hospital stay is welcome news. Many expected a longer recovery time after such a serious procedure. Ross has stayed positive and focused on getting through the surgery so he can return to feeling better.

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A career marked by health challenges Jim Ross has faced many health battles during his more than 50 years in professional wrestling. He was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in 1994. Later came a broken hip, blood clots, skin cancer in 2021, and colon cancer the following year. He was glad to announce that the cancer had cleared.

Earlier this year, he spent nearly 40 days in hospital after passing out at home. Balance problems and falls have made daily life harder. The upcoming shunt surgery is meant to address the fluid buildup linked to these ongoing issues.

Despite everything, Ross continues to show the same grit that made him one of the most respected voices in wrestling history. His work on WWE Raw during the Attitude Era and his later role with AEW have left a lasting mark on the industry.

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Looking ahead to AEW and career plans Jim Ross’s current contract with AEW is set to end this month. He has been open about wanting a planned and respectful finish rather than a sudden exit.

“I hope that my ending, my career ending, is planned. And so I don’t just show up one Wednesday night on Dynamite and say, ‘Well, I got some news for you folks, I’m done’.

“That might sound cool and edgy, but I would like to be able to know that I’m leaving. I think that’s important for my psyche.

“And I don’t know, maybe I’m looking at it wrongly, but in any event, that’s where I’m thinking, just have a good, clean ending.

“I’ve had a blessed career… I’ve had a unique life, and I realize that it’s coming to an end. I get it.

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“If you ask me, ‘JR, how much longer you think you’re going to do announcing?’ Well, I think my contract’s up this month. So I’m done, pretty much.

“I don’t want to be done, but if Tony Khan said, ‘You know, JR, thanks for the efforts and thanks for being here and all that stuff’. Then I’d have no problem with that.

“Because what else? How could I be such a greedy bastard and want more in my career than I’ve already received?”

He has also spoken about hoping to recover in time for AEW’s All In event in London at the end of August. That goal shows his continued love for the business and the fans.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.