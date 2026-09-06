Jim Tressel enshrined in Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor during Buckeyes’ 2026 opener

Ohio State Buckeyes put their past and present on the same field on Saturday. Before and during the season opener against Ball State, the Buckeyes honored their seniors and then lifted the name of former coach Jim Tressel onto the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor.

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Tressel, 73, coached Ohio State from 2001 to 2010 and won the 2002 national championship. He now stands with Woody Hayes and Paul Brown as the only Buckeye head coaches on the ring that runs the C-Deck of the Horseshoe.

Sweater vest, then the name The ceremony came after the first quarter. Until then, a banner printed with Tressel’s famous sweater vest hid the “Jim Tressel” placard next to Hayes. When the cover came down, the crowd rose.

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Tressel wore the same vest he once used on the Ohio State sideline.

“I thank God every day that he made me a Buckeye,” Tressel told the crowd after the first quarter.

He later added, “It just reminds you what great players you had and coaches, and great fans, and band, and media and everyone else. We’re just blessed.”

The honor had been 16 years in the making. Ohio State last added a name in 2014, when Tressel’s former quarterback and 2006 Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith was enshrined. Tressel is the first new addition since then.

The record that put Jim Tressel next to Hayes Jim Tressel finished 106-23 at Ohio State. His teams won six Big Ten titles and went 9-1 against Michigan, though the NCAA later vacated his final win over the Wolverines in 2010. He reached three BCS title games and produced 67 NFL Draft picks, including 14 first-rounders. The College Football Hall of Fame inducted him in 2015.

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He left the program after NCAA violations tied to the 2010 season. Time, and a second career as Ohio’s lieutenant governor, did not erase what those 10 seasons meant in Columbus.

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Current coach Ryan Day met privately with Tressel before kickoff. Day has often pointed to how Tressel treated players as much as how he won games.

“Coach Tressel's success on the field was remarkable, but what stands out most to me is how he invested in people,” Day said. “He understood that coaching is much more than the game as it is about developing leaders, building character, and preparing young men for the challenges they'll face in life after football.”

Senior Day moved to Week 1 Ohio State also changed a long-standing ritual. Senior Day usually falls on the home finale against Michigan. This year the program moved it to Saturday and introduced the seniors before kickoff against the Cardinals.

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Tressel’s name now sits where fans in the southeast corner of the Shoe can see it every home Saturday. For a coach who grew up in Ohio admiring Brown and Hayes, that is the point.

“Growing up in Ohio, Ohio Stadium was about as special a place as there could be for a Buckeye fan,” Tressel said when the honor was first announced. “To be recognized alongside these men is truly humbling.”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.