Jio forays into live game streaming

Reliance Jio has been expanding its gaming footprint.
1 min read . 01:32 AM ISTAbhijit Ahaskar

  • JioGamesWatch will provide creators with viewer engagement tools such as audience polls and emotes

NEW DELHI :Reliance Jio has started live game streaming with a new feature called JioGamesWatch in the Jio Games app, which is available on set-top boxes, Android devices, and Apple iPhones.

The new platform will provide creators with viewer engagement tools such as audience polls and emotes. Creators can stream in full HD and HD resolutions and engage with viewers through e-sports events.

Reliance Jio has been expanding its gaming footprint. In January, it formed a partnership with skill-based gaming platform Zupee and in May, launched a wireless game controller for TVs and Jio set-top boxes. Live game streaming is a fast-growing segment in India.

