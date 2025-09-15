When can Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expect to return? Details here

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a left toe injury in the first half of his side’s match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Despite Burrow’s injury, the Bengals managed to win Sunday’s home game 31-27 against the Jaguars. Burrow had to be helped off the field after enduring the injury. Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19 claimed that “Burrow is believed to have turf toe with torn ligaments”.

Joe Burrow injury update Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that, having dealt with a turf toe injury, Burrow “could require surgery”. An article published by the outlet reported that pictures of Burrow's left toe injury were being sent to foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. As per ESPN, if a surgery is considered necessary, it may leave Burrow sidelined for around three months.

Needless to say, an injury-enforced layoff for Burrow would be a big loss for the Bengals, who are 2-0 and currently occupy the top spot in the AFC North. This has been the Bengals’ first 2-0 start in seven years.

In the game against the Jaguars, Burrow was injured with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. Burrow was initially seen limping as he attempted to walk off the field. But he went down on the turf and after several minutes, the American quarterback tried to walk to the locker room. But Burrow failed and he had to ask for assistance from athletic trainers.

Joe Burrow’s NFL career Burrow became the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. According to NBC News, Burrow had previously missed the final six games of his rookie season, having torn his ACL. The article further pointed out that the 28-year-old could not feature in seven matches in 2023 due to a torn ligament in his wrist. ESPN claimed that Burrow had to play through a calf injury, having suffered in training camp ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The NBC News report went on to state that Burrow threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns last year as he led the NFL in both categories. In the 2021 season, Burrow guided Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. With this, he became the only quarterback, apart from Patrick Mahomes, to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl since 2019.

FAQs When did Joe Burrow suffer a toe injury? Joe Burrow dealt with a left toe injury in the first half of the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.