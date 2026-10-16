Joe Milton signed by Philadelphia Eagles off Dallas Cowboys practice squad with Jalen Hurts out indefinitely

The Philadelphia Eagles have added quarterback Joe Milton to their 53-man roster, signing him off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad as they deal with the indefinite absence of starter Jalen Hurts. The move give Philadelphia another option behind expected starter Tanner McKee ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
The addition comes one day after the Eagles ruled Hurts out for Week 6 with a superficial blood clot in his calf, and with no timeline provided for his return.
Philadelphia Eagles released veteran Andy Dalton earlier this month after he had opened the season as the primary backup. That left McKee as the clear next man up and rookie Cole Payton as the only other quarterback on the roster. With Jalen Hurts potentially sidelined for more than one game, the Eagles needed experienced depth.
Joe Milton, 26, brings a big arm and dual-threat ability after spending the first five weeks of the 2026 season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Notably, league rules require the Eagles to keep him on the active roster for at least three weeks after signing him off another team’s practice squad.
Joe Milton was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded him to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2025. He appeared in five regular-season games across his first two seasons without recording a start, completing 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and one score. In the 2026 preseason with Dallas, he completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions before the Cowboys waived him at final cuts and signed him to the practice squad. The 6-foot-5 quarterback is known for his powerful arm, which could give the Eagles a different look if needed.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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