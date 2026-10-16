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Joe Milton signed by Philadelphia Eagles off Dallas Cowboys practice squad with Jalen Hurts out indefinitely

Joe Milton's addition comes one day after the Philadelphia Eagles ruled Jalen Hurts out for Week 6 with a superficial blood clot in his calf, and with no timeline provided for his return.

Aachal Maniyar
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:22 PM IST
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Joe Milton signed by Eagles
Joe Milton signed by Eagles(Getty Images via AFP)
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The Philadelphia Eagles have added quarterback Joe Milton to their 53-man roster, signing him off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad as they deal with the indefinite absence of starter Jalen Hurts. The move give Philadelphia another option behind expected starter Tanner McKee ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

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The addition comes one day after the Eagles ruled Hurts out for Week 6 with a superficial blood clot in his calf, and with no timeline provided for his return.

The Philadelphia Eagles turned to Joe Milton

Philadelphia Eagles released veteran Andy Dalton earlier this month after he had opened the season as the primary backup. That left McKee as the clear next man up and rookie Cole Payton as the only other quarterback on the roster. With Jalen Hurts potentially sidelined for more than one game, the Eagles needed experienced depth.

Joe Milton, 26, brings a big arm and dual-threat ability after spending the first five weeks of the 2026 season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. Notably, league rules require the Eagles to keep him on the active roster for at least three weeks after signing him off another team’s practice squad.

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Joe Milton’s career path and numbers

Joe Milton was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded him to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2025. He appeared in five regular-season games across his first two seasons without recording a start, completing 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and one score. In the 2026 preseason with Dallas, he completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions before the Cowboys waived him at final cuts and signed him to the practice squad. The 6-foot-5 quarterback is known for his powerful arm, which could give the Eagles a different look if needed.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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