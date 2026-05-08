Joe Senser, former Minnesota Vikings tight end and radio broadcaster, passes away at 69

The Minnesota Vikings community is mourning the loss of one of its beloved former players and voices. Joe Senser, who enjoyed a promising career as a tight end before becoming a radio analyst for the team, passed away at the age of 69. His death has left fans, teammates, and the organization reflecting on a life dedicated to football and service.
Drafted in the sixth round of the 1979 NFL Draft, Joe Senser quickly made his mark with the Vikings. His breakout season came in 1981 when he recorded an impressive 79 catches for 1,004 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. That performance earned him a Pro Bowl nod and highlighted his potential as a reliable pass-catching tight end in an era when the position was evolving.
Unfortunately, a serious knee injury halted what many believed could have been a longer and more decorated playing career. Despite the setback, Joe Senser remained connected to the game he loved, transitioning smoothly into broadcasting and community work. His on-field achievements, though brief, left a lasting impression on Vikings supporters who remember his skill and determination.
After hanging up his cleats, Joe Senser returned to the Minnesota Vikings in a new role. He served as a radio analyst for Vikings games in 1993 and 1994, and again from 2001 through 2006. His insightful commentary and deep knowledge of the team made him a familiar and trusted voice for fans listening at home or in their cars.
Joe Senser brought the same energy and positivity to the broadcast booth that he showed on the field. Listeners appreciated his straightforward style and genuine affection for the franchise, which helped bridge the gap between past glory and newer generations of players.
The Minnesota Vikings organization expressed deep sorrow over the news. Team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf released a touching statement.
Joe Senser’s story is one of resilience, passion, and community spirit. From his record-setting 1981 season to his years calling games on the radio, he embodied what it means to be a true Viking. Fans across Minnesota and beyond will remember him as much for his warmth as for his touchdowns.
As the NFL and Vikings family pay their respects, Joe Senser’s contributions remind us that the impact of a player often extends far beyond the final whistle.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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