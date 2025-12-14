John Cena in tears as he bids heartfelt farewell to WWE Universe | Watch Saturday Night main event

A record-breaking 17-time world champion John Cena has officially retired from WWE, bringing to a close a career that has left a lasting impact on a generation. At Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C., Cen entered the ring for the final time, taking on Gunther in a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Cena put an end to a Hall of Fame-worthy career, including 17 world-title reigns, including 14 of them as WWE champion and three of them as the World Heavyweight Champion. Besides his decade-long dominance in the main event scene, Cena has also gathered considerable success in the mid-card scene, having won the WWE United States title five times and the WWE Intercontinental Championship once.

Undertaker says ‘nice job’ Earlier, Wrestling legends The Undertaker, Triple H and current WWE champion Cody Rhodes posted heartwarming tributes to Cena.

Undertaker, one of Cena's first high-profile opponents, took a trip down the memory lane, recalling the moment when he congratulated a young Cena after a valiant showing against Kurt Angle on his WWE main-roster debut back in 2002 on 'Smackdown' in a losing cause. He hailed the 48-year-old for living by his trademark motto of "Hustle, Loyalty and Respect" since last 23 years.

Undertaker wrote on X, "Nice job" Those were the words I said to you 23 years ago when you debuted. Now, on the day of your final match, I say again...nice job."

"Hustle, loyalty, and respect is more than just a catch phrase. For 23 years you have lived by those words. Your passion for our business and dedication to our fan base is unmatched."

"To have shared the ring with you and have been a part of your journey has been an honor. As your in ring career winds down, be proud of the body of work and the memories you've created. Enjoy the last ride tonight my friend and one final time...nice job. @JohnCena," he concluded.

Triple H says ‘incredible in-ring moments’ WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, now the Chief Content Officer of WWE and a long-time rival, friend of Cena over the years, also took to X to write, “So many incredible in-ring moments over the last 20 years...let's make the final one tonight! #ThankYouCena.”

Cena has two reigns each as WWE Tag Team Champion (one each with The Miz and David Otunga) and World Tag Team Champion (one each with Shawn Michaels and Batista).

Having won both major championships at main-event, both mid-card titles and some tag-team gold over his career, Cena is ina rare list of wrestlers to have completed a career Grand Slam in WWE.

Completing a WWE Grand Slam requires a wrestler to capture either of the two major world titles, both mid-card titles and any tag-team belt as a criterion.

Leading upto Wrestlemania 41, Cena, who had for majority of his career been a heroic figure in his wrestling career living by the words of "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect" and “Never Give Up”, took a darker and dirtier route to capture the record-breaking 17th world title at WM41 in April, with interference from Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott.

