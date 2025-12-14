John Cena farewell: 17-time world champ ends WWE chapter with defeat vs Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena iconic World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) career came to a disappointing end as the 17-time world champion lost his final match against Gunther at the Saturday Night's Main Event. In a match that had fans on the edge of their seats, Cena was forced to tap out by the Ring General. It was the first time in 20 years, Cena had tapped out in a contest.

The outcome of the contest shocked each and every fan present at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C with most having their hands on heads in disbelief. Cena thus finished as 17-time World Champion, five-time US Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner and an Intercontinental title.