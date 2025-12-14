John Cena net worth: 17-time world champion is the 2nd richest among all WWE stars

John Cena, the record-breaking 17-time world champion, has officially retired from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), bringing an end to his nearly two-decade career in professional wrestling.

However, the legendary WWE wrestler's career extends beyond the ring – he is a known name in the acting circles, and has several endorsements and other business ventures.

In 2025, John Cena’s net worth is approximately $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, only second to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson among current and former WWE stars.

Advertisement

Also Read | John Cena in tears as he bids heartfelt farewell to WWE Universe | Watch

John Cena net worth: Here's what forms his total net worth John Cena's illustrious wrestling career with WWE, as well as his major roles in Hollywood movies and television projects, endorsement deals, merchandise royalties, and other business ventures, all combine to form his massive net worth.

WWE Career Starting early 2000s, John Cena became a marquee attraction for WWE — headlining pay-per-views, selling merchandise, and earning lucrative contracts.

With 17 world titles, John Cena reigns as the wrestler with the most world titles in WWE history. His sustained popularity enabled him to earn substantial earnings from appearances and WWE deals.

Also Read | John Cena bids goodbye to WWE with defeat vs Gunther

Acting Career John Cena transitioned into acting later in his WWE career. He has starred in several box office hits, including The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Peacemaker. He was also a part of many comedy movies like Blockers and Vacation Friends.

Advertisement

His Hollywood work significantly contributed to his income and expanded his global profile.

Endorsements & Media John Cena's recognisable personal brand has led to endorsement deals and appearances in commercials, TV shows, and on various platforms, further adding to his annual income.

Post-Wrestling Revenue Even as his in-ring time winds down in 2025, Cena continues to earn from residuals, licensing, and future acting opportunities.

Also Read | John Cena calls Shah Rukh Khan his constant inspiration: Social media melts

John Cena's last fight The 17-time world champion lost his final match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. In a match that had fans on the edge of their seats, John Cena was forced to tap out by the Ring General.

Cena had tapped out in a contest for the first time in 20 years.

Following his final match, John Cena acknowledged the crowd and thanked them for their support and love over the years.

Advertisement