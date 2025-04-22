John Cena shuts down reporters’ questions after WrestleMania 41 win: ‘That’s a clickbait question’

John Cena cemented his legacy as WWE’s most decorated champion on Sunday night at WrestleMania 41, defeating Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. With this win, Cena surpassed Ric flai’s long-held record, capturing his 17th world title in what he earlier said would be his final WrestleMania match.

Advertisement

John Cena sealed the victory after striking Rhodes, pinning him clean in the ring. The match ended with Cena celebrating alongside rapper Travis Scott, dancing over what many fans are calling "the grave of Rhodes’ title reign."

Post-match press conference Cena entered the post-show media conference with a theatrical flair, tossing Cody Rhodes’ nameplates to the ground and placing the title belt at the podium. Despite claiming he wanted to "build a better relationship with the press," Cena refused to engage meaningfully with the reporters.

“You know, that just seems like a clickbait question. That’s pretty lazy. Next question, please,” Cena said when asked about his mental and physical preparation for the main event.

When a reporter asked whether he’d smile again now that he was champion, Cena shot back: “You know, that really feels like a clickbait question. You should be ashamed.”

Advertisement

“Tune in to watch me ruin wrestling” Perhaps the most telling quote of the night came when Cena was asked what went through his head during the win.

“That seems like a clickbait question. I’m beginning to sense a pattern here, that you guys are looking for headlines so I’ll give you one,” he said.

“Tune into ‘Monday Night Raw’ to see how I ruin wrestling. And keep in mind, you are talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time.”

Cena in final act WrestleMania 41 marked a turn for John Cena, who for over two decades built his persona on hustle, loyalty, and respect. WWE had promoted the bout as Cena’s last WrestleMania outing, but Sunday’s events suggested a dark new chapter may be unfolding.

Advertisement

As fans await the fallout, Cena’s declaration to “ruin wrestling” has already sparked buzz across social media, with speculation rife over how his heel character will evolve on Monday Night Raw.