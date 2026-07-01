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John Collins seals 3-year, $51 million deal with Detroit Pistons; check details

What makes John Collins particularly valuable is his durability and consistency. He has posted at least 13 points per game in each of the last eight seasons.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 Jul 2026, 07:50 PM IST
John Collins (20) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Intuit Dome.
John Collins (20) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Intuit Dome.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
AI Quick Read

The Detroit Pistons have added frontcourt depth and consistent scoring with the signing of veteran forward John Collins. Notably, the two sides have agreed to a three-year contract worth $51 million. The move comes as Detroit looks to build on its strong foundation after a dominant previous campaign.

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John Collins adds reliable scoring and spacing

John Collins brings a proven track record of steady production to the Detroit Pistons. Last season he averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range. Those numbers reflect his ability to score efficiently both inside and outside.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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