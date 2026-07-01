John Collins seals 3-year, $51 million deal with Detroit Pistons; check details

The Detroit Pistons have added frontcourt depth and consistent scoring with the signing of veteran forward John Collins. Notably, the two sides have agreed to a three-year contract worth $51 million. The move comes as Detroit looks to build on its strong foundation after a dominant previous campaign.
John Collins brings a proven track record of steady production to the Detroit Pistons. Last season he averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range. Those numbers reflect his ability to score efficiently both inside and outside.
(More to follow)