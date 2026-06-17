John Tortorella will not return as Vegas Golden Knights head coach after 2026 Stanley Cup Final run

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Tuesday that John Tortorella will not be back as head coach next season. The decision comes after the veteran bench boss guided the team on a remarkable late-season surge that carried them all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Late-season hiring sparks a turnaround With eight games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, the Golden Knights fired Bruce Cassidy and turned to Tortorella in a move that looked risky at the time. The results spoke for themselves. Vegas won seven of those eight games, with the lone defeat coming in overtime. That momentum carried straight into the playoffs.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon thanked Tortorella for his short but meaningful contribution. “We thank Torts for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” McCrimmon said in a statement. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final. We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”

Dominant playoff run ends just short Under John Tortorella, the Golden Knights became a dangerous postseason team. They defeated the Utah Mammoth in five games, rallying from a 2-1 series deficit with an overtime win in Game 4 and a double-overtime victory in Game 5. They followed that by beating the Anaheim Ducks in six games, again using overtime magic in Game 5 to seize control.

The most impressive chapter came in the Western Conference Final. Vegas swept the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche, ending what had looked like a championship march for the Avalanche. The Knights’ run finally ended in the Stanley Cup Final, where they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

Goaltending struggles prove costly Vegas could not overcome major issues in net during the Final. Carter Hart became the first goalie in NHL history to allow four or more goals in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. The team’s inability to get consistent goaltending ultimately proved too much to overcome, even though Tortorella brought structure and fight to the group.

John Tortorella reflects on brief Vegas stay After the Game 6 loss, Tortorella spoke honestly about his time with the organization. “I’ve got to swallow this a little bit,” he said. He added: “I feel very fortunate to get to know the team, get to know the organization. It’s a first-class organization. Just to have the opportunity. I wanted to coach. I want to coach. To jump in with this gang, I feel so fortunate.”

He also looked ahead, saying, “I’m anxious to see what happens next year because it has another chance.” That opportunity will now come elsewhere, as he came within two wins of a second Stanley Cup title.