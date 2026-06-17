John Tortorella will not return as Vegas Golden Knights head coach after 2026 Stanley Cup Final run

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Tuesday that John Tortorella will not be back as head coach next season. The decision comes after the veteran bench boss guided the team on a remarkable late-season surge that carried them all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Advertisement

Late-season hiring sparks a turnaround With eight games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, the Golden Knights fired Bruce Cassidy and turned to Tortorella in a move that looked risky at the time. The results spoke for themselves. Vegas won seven of those eight games, with the lone defeat coming in overtime. That momentum carried straight into the playoffs.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon thanked Tortorella for his short but meaningful contribution. “We thank Torts for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” McCrimmon said in a statement. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final. We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”

Advertisement

Dominant playoff run ends just short Under John Tortorella, the Golden Knights became a dangerous postseason team. They defeated the Utah Mammoth in five games, rallying from a 2-1 series deficit with an overtime win in Game 4 and a double-overtime victory in Game 5. They followed that by beating the Anaheim Ducks in six games, again using overtime magic in Game 5 to seize control.

Advertisement

The most impressive chapter came in the Western Conference Final. Vegas swept the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche, ending what had looked like a championship march for the Avalanche. The Knights’ run finally ended in the Stanley Cup Final, where they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

Goaltending struggles prove costly Vegas could not overcome major issues in net during the Final. Carter Hart became the first goalie in NHL history to allow four or more goals in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. The team’s inability to get consistent goaltending ultimately proved too much to overcome, even though Tortorella brought structure and fight to the group.

John Tortorella reflects on brief Vegas stay After the Game 6 loss, Tortorella spoke honestly about his time with the organization. “I’ve got to swallow this a little bit,” he said. He added: “I feel very fortunate to get to know the team, get to know the organization. It’s a first-class organization. Just to have the opportunity. I wanted to coach. I want to coach. To jump in with this gang, I feel so fortunate.”

Advertisement

He also looked ahead, saying, “I’m anxious to see what happens next year because it has another chance.” That opportunity will now come elsewhere, as he came within two wins of a second Stanley Cup title.

Veteran coach leaves strong legacy Tortorella has coached the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Philadelphia Flyers. He won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay and owns a .540 points percentage over his long NHL career. His time in Vegas was not without controversy. The team forfeited a 2026 second-round draft pick for media policy violations, but his ability to steady a sinking ship and lead an improbable Final run will be remembered.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.