John Wall, ex-Washington Wizards' star guard, hangs boots after 11 NBA seasons

Washington Wizards' former star guard John Wall on Tuesday announced his retirement after 11 NBA seasons, reported CBS Sports, adding, he last played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.

Taking to X, Washington Wizards wrote, “One of our franchise all-time greats. The definition of an era. A lasting legacy. A forever Wizard. Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall.”

About John Wall: Wall was picked by the Washington Wizards for the first time in 2010 and spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with them. Following this, he was traded in 2020 in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Rockets that saw Russell Westbrook sent to the Wizards.

He finished his career with an average of 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

In his rookie campaign, Wall averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. He inished second in the league's Rookie of the Year Award behind then-Clippers star Blake Griffin, added the report.

Wall helped Wizards end up to the playoffs in four of his nine seasons and also assisted the franchise reach the Eastern Conference semifinals in two of those campaigns.

In his NBA career, Wall also dealt with an abundance of injuries which slowed him down. Due to his knee issues in multiple seasons, he was limited to 41 or fewer games in his final four seasons.

From January–April, he was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind unanimous selection Blake Griffin. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Later in 2022, Wall signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Clippers. However, he logged 34 games in his lone campaign in Los Angeles.

Following this in 2023, he was traded back to the Rockets in February in a three-team trade which involved the Memphis Grizzlies.

The former Washington Wizards star left the sport as the fourth-highest leading scorer in Wizards history with 10,879 career points and only trails Elvin Hayes (15,551), Bradley Beal (15,391) and Jeff Malone (11,083), reported CBS Sports.

Also Read | Chris Paul gives update about his NBA retirement; check details

According to the data compiled by CBS Sports, Wall was a five-time All-Star, a member of the All-NBA Third Team (2017), a member of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2015), and won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2014.