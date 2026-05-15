Jon Rahm apologizes after divot from angry swing hits volunteer at 2026 PGA Championship

Jon Rahm, a two-time major champion, has issued a heartfelt apology after a moment of frustration during the first round of the 108th PGA Championship turned into an unfortunate incident. The 31-year-old Spaniard, playing at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, accidentally hit a volunteer with a divot from an angry air swing on the par-4 seventh hole.

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Rahm, who is competing as LIV Golf League captain, explained the sequence of events after posting a solid 1-under 69. “I got a flyer on my second shot that went long,” he said. “It’s not a good spot. Just out of frustration, I tried to make an air swing, just over the grass, and I wasn’t looking. [I] took a divot, and unfortunately, I hit a volunteer.”

The volunteer was struck in the face and shoulder with the clump of grass and dirt. Rahm immediately walked over to apologize in person. The man appeared okay, but held the right side of his face briefly after the contact.

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“I couldn’t feel any worse” – Jon Rahm vows to make it right Jon Rahm expressed deep regret and took full responsibility. “I couldn’t feel any worse,” he said. “That’s why I was there apologizing. I need to somehow track him down to give him a present because that’s inexcusable and for something that could be completely avoidable. Whether it was my intention or not, it was just not good.”

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The incident happened after Rahm’s approach shot sailed long on the seventh, leading to a bogey. Despite the mishap, the former world No.1 showed his class by checking on the volunteer right away and later reflecting on the avoidable mistake.

Jon Rahm battles back with eagle magic to stay in contention Thursday’s opening round was a tale of ups and downs for Jon Rahm, who started on the back nine. He opened with a bogey on the 10th and reached the turn at 1-over 36. Another bogey on the first hole dropped him to 2-over before he produced a highlight-reel moment.

From 98 yards on the par-4 second, Rahm holed out for eagle – his first in PGA Championship history. “What can I say? It was a phenomenal shot, [a] really good wedge shot,” he recalled. “I came off that first green kicking myself because it was a wrong choice of shot for such a good drive. [It was] 105 yards away downwind; it was the wrong shot choice.

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“Go to the next hole, and I have a very similar number, at least I have to play it the same number into the wind. Obviously, a lot more committed with the right decision, and hit a great shot. Obviously, the luck of seeing it go in, right?”

After the seventh-hole bogey, Rahm bounced back strongly with birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. He sits tied for 15th, just two shots off the lead at 3-under.

What’s next for Jon Rahm at Aronimink Golf Club Jon Rahm will tee off in Round 2 on Friday at 2:05 PM EST alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. The native of Barrika, Spain, brings 11 PGA Tour wins to the event, including the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.