Jonathan Davids missed penalty costs Juventus in draw with Lecce

MILAN (AP) — Juventus forward Jonathan David had a penalty saved as the Bianconeri were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.

Weston McKennie canceled out Lameck Banda's shock opener for Lecce and David had a chance to give his side the lead in the 66th minute but his poor penalty kick was saved by Wladimiro Falcone.

The point put Juventus level with fourth-placed Roma, which was playing at Atalanta later and looking to join Inter Milan in second spot in Serie A.

Lecce inched five points above the relegation zone.

Earlier, Como moved to within three points of the top four after a Lucas Da Cunha penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Udinese.

There was a minute’s silence before kickoff in every game in Serie A this weekend for the victims of the fire at a Crans-Montana bar.

Juventus almost took an early lead but Falcone managed to get a hand to David’s header and the ball rolled across the line, hit the post and rebounded back into the grateful goalkeeper’s hands.

Juventus dominated and had numerous chances but it was Lecce which took a surprise lead in first-half stoppage time.

There seemed little danger when Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso rolled a ball towards teammate Pierre Kalulu but it was underpowered and Banda rushed in to intercept before cutting past two opponents and firing into the near corner.

Juventus leveled almost immediately after the break as McKennie touched on a cross and rushed into the area, right in front of goal, to control the return pass from Kenan Yıldız and fire home.

It was McKennie’s first goal in Serie A this season although the United States international has scored two in the Champions League.

Juventus had a chance to take the lead when it was awarded a penalty after Lecce midfielder Mohamed Kaba blocked David’s effort with his arm. David stepped up but the Canada forward's penalty was central and weak and was saved by Falcone.

David almost atoned for his error late on but his fierce strike was brilliantly saved by Falcone. Yıldız also hit the post deep in stoppage time as Juventus laid siege to the goal.

Genoa drew with Pisa 1-1 in a relegation tussle that will please neither side.

Pisa midfielder Mehdi Leris equalized in chaotic circumstances at the end of the first half to cancel out Lorenzo Colombo’s screamer.

Genoa, which occupies the last position of safety, was left three points ahead of Pisa and Hellas Verona, which has played two matches fewer than those two teams.

Parma was six points above the drop zone after drawing at mid-table Sassuolo 1-1.