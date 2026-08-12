Jonquel Jones faces $500 WNBA fine after technical foul clash with Sophie Cunningham

The New York Liberty left Indiana Fever with a loss and a potential fine hanging over one of their top players. Jonquel Jones was hit with a technical foul during Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Fever, putting her at risk of a $500 penalty under the league’s updated rules.

Sophie Cunningham and the Fever walked off with a solid 106-92 win. Jones may walk away with a lighter wallet if the league sticks with the call.

Also Read | Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham defend coach Stephanie White after pregame rant

How the technical foul happened The moment came with 1:10 left in the third quarter. Indiana Fever already led 81-68. Sophie Cunningham was whistled for a personal foul after holding Jonquel Jones. Play continued for a second after the whistle, and officials then gave Jones a technical for her reaction.

Kelsey Mitchell stepped up for the technical free throw but missed it. The call was Jones’ first technical of the 2026 season. That keeps her at the lowest level of the WNBA’s penalty scale.

What the new CBA means for Jonquel Jones The WNBA raised technical foul fines in the collective bargaining agreement reached earlier this year. Players pay $500 for each of their first three technicals. The fine jumps to $1,000 for technicals four through seven. A warning letter arrives after the fifth.

An eighth technical brings a $1,500 fine and a one-game suspension. More suspensions follow at the 10th and 12th technicals.

Jonquel Jones sits far from any suspension risk. Still, unless the league overturns the call, the $500 fine is automatic. The WNBA has recently wiped out a technical on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, so every review stands on its own. Jones has company on the Liberty’s technical list this season. Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and Han Xu have all been assessed one, while coach Chris DeMarco already has five.

Also Read | WNBA rescinds Caitlin Clark eighth technical foul, Fever star avoids suspension

Indiana Fever pull away behind Mitchell and Clark The brief tension between Jones and Cunningham was a small footnote on a bigger night for Indiana. The Fever improved to 21-12 with their second straight win and moved ahead of the Atlanta Dream in the standings. New York dropped to 20-14 and stayed in seventh place.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way. The seven-time All-Star poured in 21 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 28 on 11-of-16 shooting. Her early scoring helped Indiana build a comfortable lead against a talented Liberty roster.

Caitlin Clark added 22 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. She went 7-of-15 from the field and ran the offense smoothly. Scoring 106 points against New York showed the Fever still have the firepower to compete with anyone when the postseason arrives.