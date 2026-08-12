Jonquel Jones faces $500 WNBA fine after technical foul clash with Sophie Cunningham

The New York Liberty left Indiana Fever with a loss and a potential fine hanging over one of their top players. Jonquel Jones was hit with a technical foul during Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Fever, putting her at risk of a $500 penalty under the league’s updated rules.

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Sophie Cunningham and the Fever walked off with a solid 106-92 win. Jones may walk away with a lighter wallet if the league sticks with the call.

Also Read | Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham defend coach Stephanie White after pregame rant

How the technical foul happened The moment came with 1:10 left in the third quarter. Indiana Fever already led 81-68. Sophie Cunningham was whistled for a personal foul after holding Jonquel Jones. Play continued for a second after the whistle, and officials then gave Jones a technical for her reaction.

Kelsey Mitchell stepped up for the technical free throw but missed it. The call was Jones’ first technical of the 2026 season. That keeps her at the lowest level of the WNBA’s penalty scale.

What the new CBA means for Jonquel Jones The WNBA raised technical foul fines in the collective bargaining agreement reached earlier this year. Players pay $500 for each of their first three technicals. The fine jumps to $1,000 for technicals four through seven. A warning letter arrives after the fifth.

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An eighth technical brings a $1,500 fine and a one-game suspension. More suspensions follow at the 10th and 12th technicals.

Jonquel Jones sits far from any suspension risk. Still, unless the league overturns the call, the $500 fine is automatic. The WNBA has recently wiped out a technical on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, so every review stands on its own. Jones has company on the Liberty’s technical list this season. Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, and Han Xu have all been assessed one, while coach Chris DeMarco already has five.

Also Read | WNBA rescinds Caitlin Clark eighth technical foul, Fever star avoids suspension

Indiana Fever pull away behind Mitchell and Clark The brief tension between Jones and Cunningham was a small footnote on a bigger night for Indiana. The Fever improved to 21-12 with their second straight win and moved ahead of the Atlanta Dream in the standings. New York dropped to 20-14 and stayed in seventh place.

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Kelsey Mitchell led the way. The seven-time All-Star poured in 21 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 28 on 11-of-16 shooting. Her early scoring helped Indiana build a comfortable lead against a talented Liberty roster.

Caitlin Clark added 22 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. She went 7-of-15 from the field and ran the offense smoothly. Scoring 106 points against New York showed the Fever still have the firepower to compete with anyone when the postseason arrives.

Jones still managed a double-double in the loss with 14 points and 10 rebounds. She made five of her seven shots but could not create enough chances to keep the Liberty close. Cunningham’s numbers were not the story, yet her physical style and willingness to compete stayed clear during the exchange. The moment never grew into a larger fight, and Jones was not ejected.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.