Jordan Beck falls just short of cycle in Rockies win over Twins

Jordan Beck homered and finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle, Ryan McMahon also went deep and the Colorado Rockies beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 in Denver on Friday night.

Advertisement

Beck had a chance to complete the cycle in the eighth but struck out looking to end the inning.

Mickey Moniak, Tyler Freeman and Austin Nola each had two hits and Seth Halvorsen picked up his ninth save for Colorado.

Byron Buxton homered among his three hits and Ryan Jeffers had four hits for Minnesota.

The Rockies jumped on starter Chris Paddack in the first inning, taking a big lead after just 14 pitches. Freeman led off with a double and Moniak drove him in with his own double. Beck followed with a triple to right-center field to score Moniak.

McMahon hit the next pitch 436 feet into the second deck in right field to make it 4-0. It was his 14th home run of the season.

Advertisement

Beck hit a two-out solo homer in the second, his 11th of the season, to stretch Colorado's lead to 5-0.

Paddack (3-9) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland worked out of a jam in the first. Minnesota also had runners on in the third after one-out singles by Buxton and Jeffers but the lefty retired the next two batters.

Buxton finally got to Freeland with his 22nd home run in the fifth inning and the Twins threatened again in the sixth. Carlos Correa led off with a walk and Ty France singled to center to put runners on first and second with no outs.

Freeland (2-10) struck out the next three batters -- his only three of the game -- to end the rally and his night. Freeland allowed just one run on five hits in his six innings of work.

Advertisement

Colorado added a run in the bottom of the inning on Freeman's ground-rule double but left the bases loaded.

Minnesota closed the deficit in the seventh against reliever Jake Bird. Buxton and Jeffers singled and Willi Castro followed with a homer to dead center, his 10th.