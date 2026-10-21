Jordan Elliott released by Tennessee Titans after practice dispute involving attempt to retrieve firearm - report

The Tennessee Titans cut defensive lineman Jordan Elliott on Tuesday following an “incident” at the team facility on October 15, with multiple reports detailing a heated confrontation that led the 28-year-old to head for his vehicle in an attempt to retrieve a firearm.

What sparked the confrontation involving Jordan Elliott? Jordan Elliott, who signed a two-year, $8 million free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, got into a dispute with offensive lineman JC Latham during Thursday’s practice. The seventh-year veteran was instructed to leave the session. He removed his pads on the sideline and exited the facility. Elliott reportedly stormed out of the locker room visibly upset after the exchange.

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Did Jordan Elliott attempt to retrieve a gun from his vehicle? Security cameras captured Jordan Elliott walking to his car, where he reportedly tried to grab a firearm. Teammate John Franklin-Myers stepped in and convinced him not to proceed any further. The Tennessee Titans have only publicly acknowledged an “incident” in their release statement and have not elaborated. Elliott had practiced on Wednesday and Thursday without an injury designation before missing Friday’s session for what the team listed as a non-injury/personal reason. He was inactive for the Titans’ Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Robert Saleh about the case Coach Robert Saleh, whom Elliott followed from the San Francisco 49ers to the Tennessee Titans, addressed the situation by saying Jordan Elliott “was dealing with some personal stuff.” The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that no incident report was filed.

A source told KPRC2 that Elliott had been dealing with family issues that spilled into the workplace. “Jordan has been having a lot of problems away from the building, and obviously he brought it to work with him. There was no reason for him to go off like that. Everyone thought that was wild. To overreact like that is absolutely crazy."

How has Jordan Elliott performed for the Tennessee Titans this season? Before the release, Jordan Elliott had appeared in each of the team’s first five games, starting one and recording 11 combined tackles. His NFL career began as a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020. He spent four seasons there before two years with the 49ers.

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