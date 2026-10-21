Jordan Elliott released by Tennessee Titans after practice dispute involving attempt to retrieve firearm - report

The Tennessee Titans cut defensive lineman Jordan Elliott on Tuesday following an “incident” at the team facility on October 15, with multiple reports detailing a heated confrontation that led the 28-year-old to head for his vehicle in an attempt to retrieve a firearm.

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What sparked the confrontation involving Jordan Elliott? Jordan Elliott, who signed a two-year, $8 million free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, got into a dispute with offensive lineman JC Latham during Thursday’s practice. The seventh-year veteran was instructed to leave the session. He removed his pads on the sideline and exited the facility. Elliott reportedly stormed out of the locker room visibly upset after the exchange.

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Did Jordan Elliott attempt to retrieve a gun from his vehicle? Security cameras captured Jordan Elliott walking to his car, where he reportedly tried to grab a firearm. Teammate John Franklin-Myers stepped in and convinced him not to proceed any further. The Tennessee Titans have only publicly acknowledged an “incident” in their release statement and have not elaborated. Elliott had practiced on Wednesday and Thursday without an injury designation before missing Friday’s session for what the team listed as a non-injury/personal reason. He was inactive for the Titans’ Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

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Robert Saleh about the case Coach Robert Saleh, whom Elliott followed from the San Francisco 49ers to the Tennessee Titans, addressed the situation by saying Jordan Elliott “was dealing with some personal stuff.” The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that no incident report was filed.

A source told KPRC2 that Elliott had been dealing with family issues that spilled into the workplace. “Jordan has been having a lot of problems away from the building, and obviously he brought it to work with him. There was no reason for him to go off like that. Everyone thought that was wild. To overreact like that is absolutely crazy."

How has Jordan Elliott performed for the Tennessee Titans this season? Before the release, Jordan Elliott had appeared in each of the team’s first five games, starting one and recording 11 combined tackles. His NFL career began as a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020. He spent four seasons there before two years with the 49ers.

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What does the release mean for Jordan Elliott’s NFL future? The circumstances surrounding the cut raise clear questions about whether Jordan Elliott will land with another team this season. Teams typically move carefully when off-field incidents involve firearms, even when no charges are filed and no one is injured. For now, the Tennessee Titans have moved on, and Elliott’s next steps remain uncertain as the league continues its investigation into the details.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.