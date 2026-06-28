Jose Alvarado contract: New York Knicks set to re-sign star guard on three-year deal; check details

The New York Knicks are finalizing a three-year contract worth more than $14 million for guard Jose Alvarado. This deal would keep the defensive specialist in New York after he helped the team win its first NBA title since 1973. Alvarado joined the Knicks via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans last February and quickly became a valuable bench contributor.

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Contract details and background The new deal would secure Jose Alvarado through the 2028-29 season and take him off the free agent market this summer. He had been playing on a two-year, $9 million contract with the Pelicans that included a player option for the 2026-27 season. The midseason trade changed his path, and the Knicks see clear long-term value in bringing him back as they look to build on their recent championship success.

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The story behind “Grand Theft Alvarado” The 28-year-old guard has played five NBA seasons after a strong college career at Georgia Tech. He spent his first four-plus years with the Pelicans, where he built a reputation as a defensive pest. His nickname “Grand Theft Alvarado” comes from his knack for generating turnovers and making life difficult for opposing guards with quick hands and anticipation.

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A Brooklyn native who attended Christ the King High School in Queens, Alvarado now gets to play in front of family and friends. That local connection has made his time with the Knicks especially meaningful for both the player and the fan base.

What Jose Alvarado brought to the court Jose Alvarado delivered efficient production in limited minutes last season. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 19.9 minutes per game. His real value came from his motor and defensive intensity rather than raw numbers.

That effort stood out during the playoffs. In Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks trailed 81-52 in the third quarter. Alvarado helped spark the comeback with a key layup and a clutch three-pointer that cut the deficit to 104-100. New York won 107-106 in a game that highlighted the team’s resilience on the way to the title.

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Jose Alvarado's post on social media Jose Alvarado shared a post on X, “I am home.”

What this signing means going forward Bringing Jose Alvarado back makes practical sense for a championship team. Title contenders need role players who know their jobs and execute them at a high level every night. Alvarado brings defense, ball movement, and a winning mentality without needing heavy offensive usage.

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The three-year commitment would give the Knicks stability at guard and allow Alvarado to continue developing in a winning environment.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.