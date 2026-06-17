Joseph Woll traded to Philadelphia Flyers: Maple Leafs send goaltender and defenseman for young talent and draft pick

The Philadelphia Flyers completed a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs that brought goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to Philadelphia. Going the other way were goaltender Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a third-round selection in the draft scheduled for next week. The deal changes the makeup of both teams' rosters at key positions.

The details behind the trade This transaction is a classic example of an NHL team making a deal to address immediate needs while also thinking about the future. The Philadelphia Flyers are getting a goaltender in Joseph Woll, who has experience playing in a demanding market like Toronto. He knows what it takes to perform at this level and can provide steady support in the net.

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Benoit is a defenseman who can bring physicality and help in his own zone. On Toronto's side, they are getting back a goalie in Ersson who is still early in his career but has shown he can play in the NHL. Andrae is a defenseman with potential to become a regular, and the draft pick is always useful for adding young talent to the system. Deals like this help teams balance their rosters without giving up too much in one area. It is the kind of move that can fly under the radar but have real effects on team performance.

How Woll and Benoit help the Philadelphia Flyers This gives the Philadelphia Flyers a solid backup option behind expected starter Dan Vladar, who just completed one of his best seasons yet. That year featured a strong showing in the opening round of the playoffs against Pittsburgh. Having a reliable number two goalie is important because the season is long and goalies can get tired or injured. With Woll now in the picture, the Flyers have more options in goal.

Vladar is eligible to sign an extension July 1, which means the team can focus on locking him up without worrying about who will play if he is not ready or if they want to manage his workload. Benoit adds another body on defense, which can help in practice and in games when injuries happen or matchups require specific types of players. Overall, it looks like the Flyers are trying to get better in areas that matter for winning more games next season.

Toronto's new direction under General Manager John Chayka The move to add Ersson, Andrae and a pick for Woll and Benoit is new Toronto general manager John Chayka's first change to the roster since taking over in early May.

It is a low-risk move in some ways because Ersson and Andrae have upside, and it gives the organization more choices moving forward. It will be worth watching how these players perform and if more changes follow soon.