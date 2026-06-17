Joseph Woll traded to Philadelphia Flyers: Maple Leafs send goaltender and defenseman for young talent and draft pick

The Philadelphia Flyers completed a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs that brought goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to Philadelphia. Going the other way were goaltender Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a third-round selection in the draft scheduled for next week. The deal changes the makeup of both teams' rosters at key positions.

Advertisement

The details behind the trade This transaction is a classic example of an NHL team making a deal to address immediate needs while also thinking about the future. The Philadelphia Flyers are getting a goaltender in Joseph Woll, who has experience playing in a demanding market like Toronto. He knows what it takes to perform at this level and can provide steady support in the net.

Also Read | John Tortorella will not return as Vegas Golden Knights head coach

Benoit is a defenseman who can bring physicality and help in his own zone. On Toronto's side, they are getting back a goalie in Ersson who is still early in his career but has shown he can play in the NHL. Andrae is a defenseman with potential to become a regular, and the draft pick is always useful for adding young talent to the system. Deals like this help teams balance their rosters without giving up too much in one area. It is the kind of move that can fly under the radar but have real effects on team performance.

Advertisement

How Woll and Benoit help the Philadelphia Flyers This gives the Philadelphia Flyers a solid backup option behind expected starter Dan Vladar, who just completed one of his best seasons yet. That year featured a strong showing in the opening round of the playoffs against Pittsburgh. Having a reliable number two goalie is important because the season is long and goalies can get tired or injured. With Woll now in the picture, the Flyers have more options in goal.

Vladar is eligible to sign an extension July 1, which means the team can focus on locking him up without worrying about who will play if he is not ready or if they want to manage his workload. Benoit adds another body on defense, which can help in practice and in games when injuries happen or matchups require specific types of players. Overall, it looks like the Flyers are trying to get better in areas that matter for winning more games next season.

Advertisement

Toronto's new direction under General Manager John Chayka The move to add Ersson, Andrae and a pick for Woll and Benoit is new Toronto general manager John Chayka's first change to the roster since taking over in early May.

It is a low-risk move in some ways because Ersson and Andrae have upside, and it gives the organization more choices moving forward. It will be worth watching how these players perform and if more changes follow soon.

What to expect next as the draft approaches Both teams will now turn their attention to next week's draft with these new pieces in mind. The Flyers will likely evaluate how Woll fits into their goaltending tandem and what role Benoit can play right away or after some adjustment. For Toronto, the new pieces offer flexibility to either keep them for development or use them in other deals. Both sides will be watching closely to see who comes out ahead in this exchange over time.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.