Will Josh Allen play in Buffalo Bills preseason opener vs Carolina Panthers at New Highmark Stadium? Check details

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set to take the field in a preseason game for the first time in more than two years. The star signal-caller and the rest of the team’s healthy starters will play on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener at the new Highmark Stadium.

Bills coach Joe Brady confirmed the plan earlier this week. “Everybody that’s healthy is going to be playing out there on Saturday,” Brady said on Thursday.

Josh Allen ready for limited but meaningful work Josh Allen has not taken a preseason snap since August 10, 2024, when he played one series against the Chicago Bears. He sat out the final two preseason games that year and did not play at all last preseason. That long break ends today.

“I’d love to play,” Allen said on Thursday. “Couldn’t tell you how long or how many drives or what’s the case there. To get out there and get a good feeling and a good sense of the game and a good sense of the guys around me. I feel that’s important to do.”

The decision marks a clear shift from the previous approach under former head coach Sean McDermott. Last season, Josh Allen was not the only established offensive starter held out of preseason action. Running back James Cook, left tackle Dion Dawkins, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir also sat out the entire preseason slate.

Joe Brady brings a different philosophy in first season Joe Brady is taking a more active approach in his first preseason as Buffalo Bills head coach. Giving healthy starters meaningful snaps is part of building early chemistry and rhythm. For Josh Allen, those snaps also serve a practical purpose. He wants a better feel for the pace of the game and the players around him before the regular season begins.

The game also gives Allen and his teammates a first real look at their new home in a competitive setting. The Bills held a Return of the Blue & Red practice at the $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium last week, but Saturday’s contest will be the first time Allen experiences the venue against another team.

Learning the new home field Josh Allen noted several small but important details he wants to master before the regular season. “Adaptability within the grass,” Allen said. “Understanding where the game clocks are. The different lights. Light patterns make a difference for the receivers and punt returners, kick returners. There’s quite a few different variables out there, and to get as comfortable as we can before we play in there is very beneficial for us.”

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Those adjustments matter. New stadiums bring different sight lines, lighting patterns, and even surface feels that can affect timing and decision-making. Getting those details right in a live game environment is valuable, even if Allen’s workload remains limited.