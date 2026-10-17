Josh Jacobs eligible to return for Green Bay Packers next week as NFL personal conduct probe continues; check details

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is set to come off the commissioner’s exempt list on Monday, opening the door for him to practice and potentially play as early as next week. The NFL made the announcement on Friday. However, its investigation into Jacobs under the personal conduct policy is still open and could still lead to a suspension.
Josh Jacobs will be removed from the list on Monday, October 19, making him eligible to practice and play. After the Packers host the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at Lambeau Field, Green Bay travels to face the Detroit Lions on October 25. That Week 7 game is the earliest he could return to the field.
“The National Football League today notified Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers that he will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List on Oct. 19. He will be eligible to play in the Packers’ Week 7 game on Oct. 25 after missing six games,” the league said in a statement.
“The NFL initiated an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy following Jacobs’ arrest in May. The league’s review remains ongoing and is not affected by this change to Jacobs’ roster status.”
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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