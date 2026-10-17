Josh Jacobs eligible to return for Green Bay Packers next week as NFL personal conduct probe continues; check details

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is set to come off the commissioner’s exempt list on Monday, opening the door for him to practice and potentially play as early as next week. The NFL made the announcement on Friday. However, its investigation into Jacobs under the personal conduct policy is still open and could still lead to a suspension.
Josh Jacobs will be removed from the list on Monday, October 19, making him eligible to practice and play. After the Packers host the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at Lambeau Field, Green Bay travels to face the Detroit Lions on October 25. That Week 7 game is the earliest he could return to the field.
“The National Football League today notified Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers that he will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List on Oct. 19. He will be eligible to play in the Packers’ Week 7 game on Oct. 25 after missing six games,” the league said in a statement.
“The NFL initiated an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy following Jacobs’ arrest in May. The league’s review remains ongoing and is not affected by this change to Jacobs’ roster status.”
(More to follow