Josh Kerr breaks 27-year-old men’s mile world record with blistering 3:42.66 at London Diamond League

Josh Kerr delivered one of the greatest performances in track history on Saturday night, smashing the 27-year-old men’s mile world record at the Diamond League meeting in London. The British star stopped the clock in 3 minutes 42.66 seconds, wiping out Moroccan legend Hicham El Guerrouj’s mark of 3:43.13 that had stood since Rome in 1999.

The Edinburgh native was simply untouchable. He crossed the line more than three seconds clear of American Yared Nuguse, who finished second in 3:45.69. Kerr then set off on a joyful lap of honour around London Stadium as the capacity crowd roared its approval.

View full Image View full Image Britain's Josh Kerr celebrates after winning and breaking a world record in the Men's 1 Mile final during the Novuna London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium. ( Adam Davy/PA via AP )

Record chase turns into dominant display Josh Kerr had made no secret that the mile was his main target this season. With no Olympics or world championships on the calendar, the 28-year-old chose the historic distance as the centrepiece of his 2026 campaign. His previous personal best stood at 3:45.34 from 2024, so the leap to a world record was massive.

From the gun, the race unfolded at a fierce pace. Kerr sat patiently before launching his decisive move on the final lap. As he powered down the home straight the noise inside the stadium reached deafening levels.

Iconic distance claims another British hero The mile has long held special status in athletics. It is not a championship event, yet it remains one of the most romantic distances in the sport. Another British runner, Roger Bannister, first broke the four-minute barrier in 1954, and Josh Kerr’s performance now places him firmly in that proud lineage.

Josh Kerr already owns an Olympic silver medal from the 1,500 metres at the Paris Games in 2024. Saturday’s world record, however, elevates him into a different category. He becomes the first Briton to hold the men’s mile world record since the early days of the distance.

The timing could not have been better. London Stadium was packed, the atmosphere electric, and the race itself perfectly executed. Kerr’s ability to stay relaxed while running at world-record pace impressed everyone watching.

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What comes next for Josh Kerr With the record secured, attention now turns to how Kerr will build on this breakthrough. The Diamond League season continues, and he will likely race again later this summer. For now, though, the focus remains on a night that will be remembered for decades.