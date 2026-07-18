Josh Kerr breaks 27-year-old men’s mile world record with blistering 3:42.66 at London Diamond League

Josh Kerr delivered one of the greatest performances in track history on Saturday night, smashing the 27-year-old men’s mile world record at the Diamond League meeting in London. The British star stopped the clock in 3 minutes 42.66 seconds, wiping out Moroccan legend Hicham El Guerrouj’s mark of 3:43.13 that had stood since Rome in 1999.

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The Edinburgh native was simply untouchable. He crossed the line more than three seconds clear of American Yared Nuguse, who finished second in 3:45.69. Kerr then set off on a joyful lap of honour around London Stadium as the capacity crowd roared its approval.

Britain's Josh Kerr celebrates after winning and breaking a world record in the Men's 1 Mile final during the Novuna London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium.

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Record chase turns into dominant display Josh Kerr had made no secret that the mile was his main target this season. With no Olympics or world championships on the calendar, the 28-year-old chose the historic distance as the centrepiece of his 2026 campaign. His previous personal best stood at 3:45.34 from 2024, so the leap to a world record was massive.

From the gun, the race unfolded at a fierce pace. Kerr sat patiently before launching his decisive move on the final lap. As he powered down the home straight the noise inside the stadium reached deafening levels.

Iconic distance claims another British hero The mile has long held special status in athletics. It is not a championship event, yet it remains one of the most romantic distances in the sport. Another British runner, Roger Bannister, first broke the four-minute barrier in 1954, and Josh Kerr’s performance now places him firmly in that proud lineage.

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Josh Kerr already owns an Olympic silver medal from the 1,500 metres at the Paris Games in 2024. Saturday’s world record, however, elevates him into a different category. He becomes the first Briton to hold the men’s mile world record since the early days of the distance.

The timing could not have been better. London Stadium was packed, the atmosphere electric, and the race itself perfectly executed. Kerr’s ability to stay relaxed while running at world-record pace impressed everyone watching.

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What comes next for Josh Kerr With the record secured, attention now turns to how Kerr will build on this breakthrough. The Diamond League season continues, and he will likely race again later this summer. For now, though, the focus remains on a night that will be remembered for decades.

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El Guerrouj’s mark had survived countless challenges from the best milers of the past quarter-century. Kerr finally brought it down. The time of 3:42.66 will take some beating.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.