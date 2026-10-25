Josh Simmons ordered out of Kansas City Chiefs’ team meeting by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - Report

Kansas City Chiefs second-year offensive tackle Josh Simmons was instructed to leave a team meeting by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sources confirmed to NFL Network. The incident took place Wednesday, the day before the Chiefs moved Simmons to injured reserve because of a lingering back issue.

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What happened in the meeting Josh Simmons, the final selection of the first round in the 2025 draft, was seated in the offense’s meeting room with his feet propped up when Reid asked him to lower them. Simmons responded that he needed to sit that way due to aching in his back and hips. Reid directed him to seek treatment from the athletic trainers if he was in pain. The back-and-forth continued and interrupted the meeting until Mahomes reinforced Reid’s instruction for Simmons to leave the room and get treatment. Simmons exited the room but remained in the building. Later that day, he apologized to Reid and team leadership, saying he could have handled the situation better.

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Simmons missed practice on Wednesday. The injury report listed the reason as “back/not injury related-personal.” A day later, he was placed on injured reserve solely for the bulging, herniated disk in his lower back.

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Injury history and rehab process Josh Simmons has been sidelined since August after reporting calf discomfort. Trainers suspected a back problem, and an MRI confirmed a bulging disk. He obtained multiple opinions that recommended rehabilitation over surgery. After a repeat MRI following the team’s Week 5 bye showed improvement, he returned to practice. Discomfort has continued, prompting the decision to place him on IR. He will miss at least four more games, beginning with Sunday night’s road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The earliest he can return is Week 11, when the Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals on November 22.

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder told reporters on Thursday that the personal reason for missing practice the previous day was the team giving Simmons time to talk with his family and representation about the next steps in his rehab process.

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Career snapshot and lineup impact The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Josh Simmons has appeared in only eight of 22 games since joining Kansas City. He missed Weeks 6 through 9 last season for personal reasons involving his family, then dislocated and fractured his wrist against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and missed the remainder of the season after surgery. Teammates have been impressed by his combination of strength and athleticism in practice and games, yet recurring medical issues have proven frustrating for both Simmons and the organization.

Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has protected Mahomes’ blind side this season and is expected to continue in that role. Veteran Jaylon Moore has been the primary starting right tackle but will not play against Seattle because of a concussion. Joshua Ezeudu is set to start at right tackle on Sunday.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.