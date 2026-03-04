Jurickson Profar net worth: How much does the suspended Atlanta Braves star earn? Meet his wife, sons, and brothers

Jurickson Profar has built a long and financially successful Major League Baseball career, rising from a teenage prospect in Curaçao to a seasoned outfielder in the American League. However, alongside his financial growth and professional stability, his career has also faced controversy following a suspension linked to performance-enhancing substances. Together, these elements present a more complex picture of the player’s standing both on and off the field.

Profar, who signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Atlanta Braves in 2025, has seen his earnings climb steadily over more than a decade in the league. Yet the financial certainty that contract provided was later overshadowed by disciplinary action that threatened both his reputation and income.

Net Worth and Contract Earnings As of 2026, Profar’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $47 million. The majority of this wealth stems directly from his MLB contracts. His current agreement with the Braves, valued at $42 million over three years, represents the most lucrative deal of his career, paying $12 million in the first year and $15 million annually thereafter.

Prior to joining Atlanta, Profar earned significant sums during spells with the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. Over time, those contracts collectively built the financial base that underpins his current net worth.

His family and personal life Off the field, Jurickson Profar remains closely connected to his family, who have been central to both his upbringing and professional journey. Born in Willemstad, Curaçao, Profar grew up in a household where baseball was more than a pastime — it was part of daily life.

Baseball talent runs throughout the family. His younger brother, Juremi Profar, signed professionally and spent time in the minor league system in the United States. Another brother, Jurdrick Profar Jr., has also pursued baseball at a competitive level. Growing up together in Curaçao, the brothers trained and competed side by side, benefiting from the island’s strong baseball culture. Jurickson has described their childhood as competitive but supportive, with each brother pushing the others to improve.

In his personal life, Profar is married to his long-time partner, and the couple have built a family together. They have sons, including one born in 2017, and he has occasionally shared that becoming a father changed his outlook on both life and sport. While he keeps much of his private life away from media attention, he has spoken about how fatherhood brought greater perspective, especially during the demanding schedule of a Major League season.

Real Estate and Property Profar has invested part of his earnings into property, reportedly maintaining homes in Curaçao, Texas and the Atlanta area. While exact values are not publicly disclosed, multi-property ownership is common among established MLB players seeking long-term asset stability.

His Curaçao property reflects strong ties to his birthplace, while residences in the United States align with his playing career and seasonal commitments. Real estate holdings form a significant portion of his non-liquid wealth.

Endorsements and Commercial Partnerships Beyond salary, Profar supplements his income through equipment partnerships and endorsements. He has been associated with brands such as Louisville Slugger and Franklin Sports, standard sponsorship arrangements for players of his profile.

While he is not considered among baseball’s highest-earning endorsement figures, mid-level sponsorship agreements can add steady six-figure annual income. However, controversies such as suspension can impact endorsement relationships, particularly where brand image is concerned.

Other Investments and Business Interests Like many modern athletes, Profar has reportedly diversified into smaller private investments, including interests connected to sports performance technology. These ventures are typically minority stakes designed to build long-term financial growth beyond active playing years.

There are no widely confirmed reports of large-scale business ownership or entertainment ventures, suggesting his financial strategy remains relatively conservative compared with some higher-profile peers.

What happened with Jurickson Profar? Profar is facing a 162-game suspension from Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) for the second time in the past year, multiple outlets reported on 3 March 2026.

Under MLB’s joint drug agreement, a second positive test triggers an automatic full-season ban. This penalty would sideline him for the entire 2026 MLB season, making him ineligible for regular-season, postseason and international competition, including the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Financial and contractual implications As a result of the suspension, Profar would forfeit his entire $15 million salary for the 2026 season under the terms of his three-year, $42 million contract signed with the Atlanta Braves in January 2025.

He had already missed a significant portion of the 2025 season after a first PED suspension of 80 games for testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). That earlier ban also cost him a substantial salary and contributed to a difficult year for both player and team.

Impact on Braves and international play Profar’s absence leaves a significant hole in the Braves’ lineup as they prepare for the new season, affecting both offensive planning and roster strategy. With him out, Atlanta must find alternatives at designated hitter and outfield positions.