'Just the beginning...': Neeraj thanks coach, physio after breaching 90 m mark at Doha

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Indian world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed happiness with his 90-metre breaching performance at the Doha Diamond League recently and thanked his new coach Jan Zelezny and physio Ishaan Marwaaha for their support.

Chopra had an outing to remember, as he became the first Indian to cross the 90 m mark in the sport on Friday. However, after a monstrous throw by Germany's Julian Weber at the Doha Diamond League, he could not secure the top spot on the podium this time.

Neeraj had the lead till the final round, crossing the 90-m mark with a stupendous throw of 90.23 m, which was his fifth, breaking his own national record. However, in the last set of throws, Weber registered a brilliant effort of 91.06 m, dropping Neeraj to second spot. Grenada's Anderson Peters was at number three, with a throw of 85.64 m.

Taking to X, Neeraj posted, "Happy to finally achieve the 90m mark at the Doha DL. A big thank you to the Indian supporters in the stadium for their encouragement, and to those watching and praying from home. Grateful to my coach, Jan Zelezny and physio Ishaan Marwaha for their constant support. This is just the beginning."

Notably, his coach Zelezny is the world-record holder in the discipline, throwing a massive 98.48 m for the Czech Republic in 1996.

Neeraj had a brilliant start, kickstarting his season with a throw of 88.44 m, with Anderson Peters of Grenada in second place with 85.64 m and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago at third with 84.65 m. The superstar Indian's second throw was a foul, but he still managed to maintain his lead. Germany's Julian Weber took third place with a throw of 85.57 m.

However, Neeraj's third throw, a monstrous 90.23 m, helped him touch the coveted 90-m mark, extending his lead over his other opponents. He also broke his own national record, bettering his 89.94 m throw registered during the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Julian, however, came close, with a throw of 89.06 m.

The fourth throw by Neeraj was of 80.56 m, and the fifth throw was a foul. However, this still kept Neeraj in the lead, with Julian in second spot and Peters in third spot.