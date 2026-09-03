Justin Gaethje names Conor McGregor as his preferred first UFC title challenger, says it will be ‘fun to shut him up’

Justin Gaethje believes he has few obvious contenders left to face after defeating Ilia Topuria for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. However, the newly crowned champion already has one name in mind for his first title defence: Conor McGregor.

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Speaking to Paramount Plus, Gaethje said he would prefer a fight against McGregor over potential rematches with Max Holloway or Charles Oliveira, both of whom have previously defeated him. Gaethje's reasoning is that Topuria has already beaten both fighters.

"Damn, there's really no one," Gaethje said. "It would have been Oliveira or Holloway, but since Topuria beat them, I'm going to go ahead and justify it to myself like I got them back. So I guess McGregor. Fun to shut him up.”

Conor McGregor's comeback ends in injury McGregor, 38, returned to the Octagon in July following a five-year absence. His comeback lasted just 69 seconds against Holloway before a right leg injury forced the fight to be stopped.

The former two-division champion, who previously held the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles, has not recorded a victory since beating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020.

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Gaethje later adopted a more serious tone when discussing his future as champion. He brought up Arman Tsarukyan, who had been scheduled to face Oliveira at UFC 331 before being replaced by Mauricio Ruffy.

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Gaethje also reflected on the significance of finally becoming the undisputed lightweight champion after spending much of his UFC career as either a challenger or an interim titleholder.

"It's such a weird place to be in," Gaethje said. “There's always ​been a champion, I've ​always had somebody ⁠to chase. Now, being the champion, it's like I just have to retain and hold onto what I have. I'm not ​looking at specific opponents; I know the best in the ​world are ⁠gunning for me. So that is the name of the game. I know that it's going to be one of the best guys in the world.”

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He added, "Arman was fighting ⁠Oliveira, ​now he's fighting someone else, so there's a couple ​of big fights that are going to determine who I'll fight next."

Gaethje's next fight won't be until ​2027. He is still recovering from a hand injury sustained against Topuria.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.