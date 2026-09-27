Justin Verlander exits to standing ovation in final Detroit Tigers start vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Justin Verlander made the 557th and final start of his career Saturday at Comerica Park, working 5.1 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates before leaving to a standing ovation and chants of “JV, JV, JV.”

It was his first appearance in a Detroit Tigers uniform at home since August 20, 2017. Hip and hamstring injuries had kept him off a major-league mound since March 30. He skipped parts of his rehab to get here and was not stretched out for a normal start. He still threw 91 pitches, struck out six and allowed only two solo home runs. He walked off after a long hug with his daughter, Genevieve Verlander.

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Genevieve Verlander, the first pitch and the last hug A night earlier, during the Detroit Tigers’ retirement ceremony, seven-year-old Genevieve Verlander threw out the ceremonial first pitch. She threw a strike. Her father caught it, raised his arms and hugged her as the park cheered.

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Genevieve Verlander, left, runs to hug her dad, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, right.

They had practiced at Comerica Park. “It’s been awesome. We’ve been practicing,” Verlander said. “She’s all pumped up about it. We actually came out here to the field and practiced off the mound one day. I asked her, ‘Where do you want to go? You want to go to the mound?’ And she’s like, ‘The mound.’ I’m like, that’s my girl.”

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He also thanked his family from the field. “To Kate, Genevieve, and Bellamy, I’m so grateful for your love and support,” he said. “Life for me was just about baseball for the longest time. You guys showed me that there’s so much more to life.”

A hurried rehab, then a real start Justin Verlander made clear all week he did not want a cameo. “I don’t just want to go out there and go one inning, come out and wave. I want to toe the rubber one more time in a competitive way and try to win the Detroit Tigers a ballgame,” he said.

Manager AJ Hinch had the same message. “He’s made it perfectly clear to me that he doesn’t want the one-inning sendoff,” Hinch said. “He’s going to give his best shot to have as close to a normal game as he can.”

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Verlander admitted the buildup was incomplete. “There’s no script,” he said. “I skipped about a month’s worth of rehab to be able to do this.”

A day earlier he told the park: “I am, and always will be, a Detroit Tiger.”

Six strikeouts, two solo homers, one McKinstry dart Justin Verlander mixed sliders, curveballs, and changeups off a four-seam fastball that averaged 93 mph and touched 95 twice. He walked one. The only damage was two solo shots.

He punched out Oneil Cruz with a slider in the second. In the third, he set up Henry Davis and Ryan O’Hearn with spin, then finished both with fastballs.

Brandon Lowe jumped a first-pitch fastball leading off the fourth, the slowest heater of the day at 89.5 mph, and sent it out. As the park chanted his name, Verlander struck out Spencer Horwitz and Ronny Simon to start the fifth.

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Jacob Gonzalez then hung a curveball into the right-field seats. Henry Davis and Ryan O’Hearn followed with singles, but right fielder Zach McKinstry threw a strike to third to cut down Davis. Verlander jumped, pumped his fists and waited in the infield to high-five McKinstry.

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He came out for the sixth to another ovation at 87 pitches. His last batter was Brandon Lowe, who fouled out to catcher Dillon Dingler. Line: 5.1 innings, two runs, five hits.

Pirates manager Don Kelly, a former Tigers teammate, watched from the other dugout.

Justin Verlander's stats Justin Verlander finishes as the game’s active leader in strikeouts (3,560), wins (266), and innings (3,576.2). He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, the 2011 American League MVP and a two-time World Series champion.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.