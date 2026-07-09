Justin Verlander retirement: Detroit Tigers legend announces he will retire after 2026 season

Justin Verlander, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2011 American League MVP, has decided that the 2026 season will be his last in Major League Baseball (MLB). At 43, the right-hander is the oldest active player in the majors and is choosing to walk away on his own terms after a long and decorated career.

Justin Verlander shares emotional retirement news In a statement posted to X on Wednesday, Verlander explained the personal and physical reasons behind his choice. He made it clear that he never wanted to leave because of age or a calendar date. Instead, he waited for the game itself to signal that the moment had arrived.

"This season has challenged me in ways I haven't experienced before, both physically and mentally," Verlander said in a statement posted to X. "I've always believed that as long as I could compete at the level I expect of myself, I'd keep playing. I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time.

"Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last. It's fitting that I get to finish where it all started with the Detroit Tigers, the organization that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred named Verlander to the All-Star Game as a Legend Pick, honouring his lasting contributions to the sport.

Also Read | Chicago Cubs make MLB history with second 10-game winning streak in 2026 season

Tough 2026 season limited by injuries This year has been difficult for the veteran. Justin Verlander has made only one start for the Detroit Tigers and has been on the injured list since April with left hip inflammation and hamstring issues. Despite the setbacks, he remains focused on helping his team for the rest of the season and plans to finish strong.

A career filled with success Justin Verlander began his MLB journey with the Detroit Tigers in 2005 and stayed with the organization until the 2017 trade deadline. He was then dealt to the Houston Astros, where he helped the team win the World Series in his first season there and again in 2022. He also played for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the later stages of his career.