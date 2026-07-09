Justin Verlander retirement: Detroit Tigers legend announces he will retire after 2026 season

Justin Verlander, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2011 American League MVP, has decided that the 2026 season will be his last in Major League Baseball (MLB). At 43, the right-hander is the oldest active player in the majors and is choosing to walk away on his own terms after a long and decorated career.

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Justin Verlander shares emotional retirement news In a statement posted to X on Wednesday, Verlander explained the personal and physical reasons behind his choice. He made it clear that he never wanted to leave because of age or a calendar date. Instead, he waited for the game itself to signal that the moment had arrived.

"This season has challenged me in ways I haven't experienced before, both physically and mentally," Verlander said in a statement posted to X. "I've always believed that as long as I could compete at the level I expect of myself, I'd keep playing. I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time.

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"Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last. It's fitting that I get to finish where it all started with the Detroit Tigers, the organization that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity."

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MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred named Verlander to the All-Star Game as a Legend Pick, honouring his lasting contributions to the sport.

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Tough 2026 season limited by injuries This year has been difficult for the veteran. Justin Verlander has made only one start for the Detroit Tigers and has been on the injured list since April with left hip inflammation and hamstring issues. Despite the setbacks, he remains focused on helping his team for the rest of the season and plans to finish strong.

A career filled with success Justin Verlander began his MLB journey with the Detroit Tigers in 2005 and stayed with the organization until the 2017 trade deadline. He was then dealt to the Houston Astros, where he helped the team win the World Series in his first season there and again in 2022. He also played for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the later stages of his career.

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His final career numbers tell the story of excellence: a 266-159 record, a 3.33 ERA, and 3,554 strikeouts. These achievements, paired with his Cy Young Awards and MVP honor, make him a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.