Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, set for first LPGA appearance at The ANNIKA in November

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will make her LPGA Tour debut in November after receiving a sponsor exemption for The ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club. The 18-year-old rising amateur called the opportunity a dream and said she looks forward to competing against top players.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated28 Oct 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Kai Trump's debut at The ANNIKA, one of the LPGA’s marquee events, marks a major step toward a professional future. (File photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP)
Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will make her LPGA Tour debut this November after earning a sponsor exemption for The ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club. The tournament, scheduled for November 13-16, is the penultimate stop on the LPGA calendar and regularly features one of the strongest fields outside the majors.

“Dream to compete at a professional level”

Kai Trump expressed excitement on Instagram after receiving the invitation.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be making my LPGA Tour debut in November at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge,” she wrote. “It has been my dream to compete at a professional level, and I’d like to thank Pelican Golf Club for the invitation.”

She added, “This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

Rising amateur profile

The 18-year-old is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County and has committed to join the Miami Hurricanes in 2026. She regularly plays national and local amateur events and is currently ranked No. 461 in the AJGA Girls standings, having participated in three events this year.

Earlier this fall, she made her first Ryder Cup appearance, further raising her profile in competitive golf.

High-profile support and social reach

Kai Trump is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and has more than six million followers across her social media platforms. Her growing golf presence has been highlighted by the President, who recently appeared in a YouTube video on her channel for a best ball round at his private club near Washington, D.C.

Prestigious stage ahead

The ANNIKA, named after Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, has established itself as one of the premier stops on the LPGA Tour, attracting elite golfers from around the world. Kai Trump’s participation marks a significant step in her journey from standout junior to aspiring professional.

