Kansas City Chiefs to end five-decade run at Arrowhead Stadium and move across state lines? What we know

Four-time Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to end an era that spanned over 50 years and announce their move across state lines—from Missouri to Kansas—on Monday.

While the Chiefs had, since 1972, played at the Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex on the Missouri side, the move, if announced, would make the suburbs to the West across state lines their new home.

According to a report by The Kansas City Star, which cited sources in the know, the monumental move is slated to be announced once it gains the approval of Kansas lawmakers.

Advertisement

The Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council (KLCC) is meeting Monday afternoon local time to consider approving bonds to fund a large chunk of the money needed for a new stadium for the Chiefs, with approval largely expected.

Further, as if teasing the announcement, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has also scheduled a "Special Economic Development Announcement" for Monday.

What sparked the move? Having spent over five decades in Missouri, the Chiefs had sought public funding to help finance the renovation of the Arrowhead Stadium. However, the proposed sales tax extension was rejected by voters in Jackson County, Missouri in an April 2024 vote.

Seeing an opportunity, neighbouring Kansas created a massive financial incentive using STAR bonds (which offers to pay back developers with future sales tax revenue generated by tourists) and offered to pay for 70% of the cost of a new stadium.

Advertisement

With the lease for the Arrowhead Stadium also set to expire in 2031, reports also say there's urgent need for the NFL team to finalize a course of action.

The Chiefs' new home is slated to be a domed stadium worth nearly $3 billion, located in Wyandotte County, Kansas, near the Kansas Speedway.

Also Read | Quinshon Judkins injury: Browns rookie RB carted off against Bills in Week 16

Missouri not giving up Despite signs pointing towards an exit for the Chiefs, Missouri has reportedly not given up, with Jackson County executive Phil LeVota drawing up a detailed 'Operation Save Arrowhead' plan, as per a report by Front Office Sports.

“The people need to hear from us and know we’re fighting. We’re fighting hard to keep the [Chiefs] here. I wasn’t ready for this, but I think it’s time and I think everybody needs to know we’re working in Jackson County,” LeVota was quoted as saying.

Advertisement