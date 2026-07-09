Karolina Muchova saves match point to beat Coco Gauff in thrilling Wimbledon 2026 semi-final

Karolina Muchova reached her second Grand Slam final with a dramatic comeback victory over Coco Gauff in the Wimbledon 2026 semifinals. The Czech star saved a match point in the deciding tiebreak to win 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(10) on Thursday and set up a Saturday showdown that will crown a first-time major champion.
Karolina Muchova dominated the opening set with clean ball striking and smart court positioning. She broke Coco Gauff’s serve twice and closed out the 6-2 win in just 32 minutes. The American responded forcefully in the second set, raising her level with heavy groundstrokes and aggressive returns. Gauff broke early and raced to a 6-1 victory, forcing a decider.
The third set remained tight until the tiebreak. Karolina Muchova raced to a 6-3 lead and looked set to close the match. Coco Gauff refused to fold, winning five of the next six points to pull level. At 9-8 the American held a match point. Muchova produced a clutch service winner to save it, then took the next two points to seal a 10-8 tiebreak victory.
The win gives Muchova her second victory over Gauff in 2026 after losing their first six career meetings. Her composure under pressure proved the difference in a high-quality contest between two of the game’s most complete players.
Karolina Muchova will face either fellow Czech Linda Noskova or Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the final. Both remaining players are seeking their first Grand Slam title, meaning Saturday’s champion will claim maiden major silverware regardless of the outcome.
Muchova’s path to the final highlighted her trademark variety and mental strength. After dropping the second set, she reset completely and delivered her best tennis when it mattered most. Gauff showed her fighting qualities but could not find a way past Muchova’s defensive skills and timely aggression in the tiebreak.
The 2026 Wimbledon final now promises a fresh name on the trophy. Muchova will aim to go one better than her 2023 final appearance, while her opponent will target a career-defining breakthrough on the sport’s biggest stage.
The Women's Singles final for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at the All England Club in London at 2:00 PM local time.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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