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Karolina Muchova saves match point to beat Coco Gauff in thrilling Wimbledon 2026 semi-final

The win gives Karolina Muchova her second victory over Coco Gauff in 2026 after losing their first six career meetings. Her composure under pressure proved the difference in a high-quality contest between two of the game’s most complete players.

Aachal Maniyar
Published9 Jul 2026, 09:31 PM IST
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Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates after winning her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the US.
Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates after winning her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the US.(REUTERS)
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Karolina Muchova reached her second Grand Slam final with a dramatic comeback victory over Coco Gauff in the Wimbledon 2026 semifinals. The Czech star saved a match point in the deciding tiebreak to win 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(10) on Thursday and set up a Saturday showdown that will crown a first-time major champion.

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What happened in the first two sets

Karolina Muchova dominated the opening set with clean ball striking and smart court positioning. She broke Coco Gauff’s serve twice and closed out the 6-2 win in just 32 minutes. The American responded forcefully in the second set, raising her level with heavy groundstrokes and aggressive returns. Gauff broke early and raced to a 6-1 victory, forcing a decider.

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Match point saved in epic tiebreak

The third set remained tight until the tiebreak. Karolina Muchova raced to a 6-3 lead and looked set to close the match. Coco Gauff refused to fold, winning five of the next six points to pull level. At 9-8 the American held a match point. Muchova produced a clutch service winner to save it, then took the next two points to seal a 10-8 tiebreak victory.

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The win gives Muchova her second victory over Gauff in 2026 after losing their first six career meetings. Her composure under pressure proved the difference in a high-quality contest between two of the game’s most complete players.

Also Read | Osaka retires from Bad Homburg final as Muchova claims maiden grass title

First-time champion guaranteed on Saturday

Karolina Muchova will face either fellow Czech Linda Noskova or Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the final. Both remaining players are seeking their first Grand Slam title, meaning Saturday’s champion will claim maiden major silverware regardless of the outcome.

Muchova’s path to the final highlighted her trademark variety and mental strength. After dropping the second set, she reset completely and delivered her best tennis when it mattered most. Gauff showed her fighting qualities but could not find a way past Muchova’s defensive skills and timely aggression in the tiebreak.

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Also Read | Who is Arthur Fery? 23-year-old wild card beats Cobolli to reach Wimbledon SFs

The 2026 Wimbledon final now promises a fresh name on the trophy. Muchova will aim to go one better than her 2023 final appearance, while her opponent will target a career-defining breakthrough on the sport’s biggest stage.

When is Women's Singles Wimbledon 2026 final?

The Women's Singles final for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at the All England Club in London at 2:00 PM local time.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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