Keith McNally’s free meal offer goes viral post Emma Raducanu’s US Open exit

New Yorkers nearly had an extra reason to watch the US Open 2025. Keith McNally, the well-known owner of the city’s iconic restaurant Balthazar, announced on Instagram that the first 400 guests dining on September 8 would eat for free if British tennis star Emma Raducanu went on to win the Grand Slam title.

McNally took to Instagram and shared his unusual offer on August 28, writing in all caps that “THE FIRST 400 PEOPLE TO ENTER BALTHAZAR FOR DINNER ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER THE 8TH CAN EAT FOR FREE IF 2021 US OPEN CHAMPION EMMA RADUCANU WINS THE U.S. OPEN TITLE NEXT WEEK.” He added that Raducanu had been performing strongly, noting that she had won all her matches “very easily” up to that point.

Emma Raducanu’s US Open journey Fans quickly flooded the comments with excitement, planning imaginary menus in case the offer came true. One user joked about ordering a steak and wine, while another tied the potential dinner to their birthday celebrations.

According to People, for Raducanu, the attention was another sign of her enduring popularity. The 2021 US Open champion had struggled in New York in recent years but began this year’s tournament with promise. She defeated Ena Shibahara in the first round and Janice Tjen in the second, marking her first victories at the Grand Slam since 2021.

Her run ended on August 29, when she played Elena Rybakina in the third round and lost. That ended the dinner invite but reminded fans of her ability to get back to the big time.

More than tennis headlines Alongside her matches, Raducanu has also been in the spotlight for personal reasons. She recently denied rumors linking her to Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz, saying their relationship is purely professional.

While Raducanu’s US Open run ended earlier than fans had hoped, her progress in the tournament was a big step after a tough patch in her career. The Women’s Singles final is on September 6, but Raducanu will be watching from the sidelines.

FAQs 1. What did Keith McNally promise? He promised a free dinner at Balthazar for the first 400 guests if Raducanu won the US Open.

2. Did Emma Raducanu win? No, she lost to Elena Rybakina in the third round on August 29.