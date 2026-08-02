Kelsey Plum traded to Phoenix Mercury: Sparks complete blockbuster deal before WNBA trade deadline

The Los Angeles Sparks have traded five-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury in a major move completed just hours before the league’s trade deadline. This marks only the fourth time in WNBA history that an All-Star has been moved during the middle of a season.

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What each team received in the trade Phoenix Mercury acquire Kelsey Plum in exchange for guard Monique Akoa Makani, the Mercury’s 2027 first-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round selection. Plum stood as the top trade target across the league heading into the 3 PM ET deadline on Sunday, August 2.

The 25-year-old Akoa Makani, a second-year player from Cameroon, has started 16 games for Phoenix this season. She is averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. She started every postseason contest for the Mercury last year.

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Kelsey Plum’s strong numbers despite limited games Injuries have limited Kelsey Plum to just 12 games in 2026. An earlier ankle issue and a lower left leg injury that has kept her out since June 21 cut her availability. Still, she posted career-high averages of 23.9 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three, and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line through June. Voters still selected her to her fifth All-Star team.

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Before the trade, the Sparks listed Plum as probable for their Sunday afternoon game against the Portland Fire. It remains unclear exactly when she will debut for Phoenix. The Mercury face the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

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Why the Sparks moved on Selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft by the San Antonio Stars, Kelsey Plum moved with the franchise to Las Vegas and helped the Aces win titles in 2022 and 2023. The Sparks acquired her before the 2025 season in a deal that cost them the No. 2 overall pick. Los Angeles finished two wins short of the playoffs that year.

This season, the Sparks sit at 10-17 and 11th in the standings, 5.5 games behind the final playoff spot. They went 2-9 after Plum’s latest injury and recently fired general manager Raegan Pebley. Plum signed a one-year deal worth $999,999 and was not expected to return to Los Angeles as a free agent after the season.

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Mercury’s push for a playoff turnaround Phoenix currently hold an 11-19 record and sit 12th. The team risks missing the playoffs one year after reaching the WNBA Finals, something only one other franchise has done. Adding Plum gives the Mercury a high-level scorer and playmaker to join Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, who replaced Plum in this year’s All-Star Game.

The move injects immediate offensive talent into a roster that has struggled for consistency. Whether Plum can help Phoenix climb into postseason contention will depend on how quickly she returns to full strength and how well the new group meshes over the final weeks of the regular season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.