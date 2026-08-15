Kendall Lamm retires from NFL after 11 seasons: Former Browns OT ends career

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm has decided to hang up his cleats after 11 seasons in the NFL. The 34-year-old signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month but stepped away just days later following a short stint in training camp. The Ravens placed him on the reserve/retired list on Friday, ending a solid journeyman career that began as an undrafted free agent.

There are five new starting offensive linemen on the Cleveland Browns this season. Fans hope this group can finally bring some stability to a position that has seen constant change through injuries, retirements, and inconsistent play. Kendall Lamm’s exit adds another name to the list of former Browns blockers who have recently stepped away from the game.

From Appalachian State to the NFL Kendall Lamm went undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2015 and signed with the Houston Texans. He spent four seasons there and developed into a reliable starter, including a strong 2018 campaign where he started 13 games. That performance earned him a two-year deal with the Browns in 2019.

He later played for the Tennessee Titans before settling in with the Miami Dolphins for four seasons. Last year he appeared in 13 games as a backup. Over his full career, Lamm played in 132 games with 44 starts across multiple teams.

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Memorable moments in Cleveland Kendall Lamm’s time with the Browns may not have been star-studded, but it included a memorable highlight. In 2020, he scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard reception from Baker Mayfield during a win over the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 19 games and made three starts during his two seasons in Cleveland before moving on.

While not a long-term fixture like franchise icons Joe Thomas or Joel Bitonio, Lamm provided dependable depth during a transitional period for the Browns’ offensive line. His professionalism and work ethic stood out to those who watched him closely.

The Ravens chapter ends quickly Baltimore signed Lamm on August 3 to add veteran experience behind its starting tackles. The move came after the team had already seen another veteran tackle, Hakeem Adeniji, retire shortly after joining. Lamm’s decision followed a similar path.

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A career worth celebrating Undrafted players who last more than a decade in the NFL are rare. Kendall Lamm’s ability to stick around through multiple teams, scheme changes, and physical demands speaks to his durability and adaptability. He leaves the game with a respectable resume and roughly $16 million in career earnings.

For Browns fans, his retirement is another reminder of how quickly the offensive line picture can shift. The current group in Cleveland carries youth and talent that could provide longer-term stability. Still, the departure of any former player who contributed during tough years is felt.